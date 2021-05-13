Clayton County man hit patrol car, flees, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested for hitting a stopped Clayton County Police Department cruiser on Wednesday.
Quatavius Carter was charged with hit and run, driving while unlicensed, following too closely, and obstruction.
Police said Carter rear-ended a marked patrol car while the officer was stopped at a traffic light. He then got out and ran from the scene along with other occupants, police said.
No one was injured in the crash.
