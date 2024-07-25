15 elderly victims rescued from 'house of horrors,' Clayton County man charged

Police in Clayton County are investigating an unlicensed care home after it was discovered that a man had been keeping 15 adults in deplorable conditions.

Gabriel Robinson, 51, was arrested during a welfare check by a social worker at the home located at 336 Sir Richard Court early this month. The Clayton County Police Department arrived, and soon other local and state agencies joined the investigation.

Robinson faces 15 counts of neglect and exploitation of the elderly. The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force advises more victims could be out there, which could lead to more charges.

"It's early in the investigation, but they're saying that his criminal history and government records are showing this is not the first time he's run this sort of a facility…this case may, may rise even one step further to human trafficking," said former Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn, who now heads the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force.

Flynn says that Robinson’s charges could be upgraded if evidence supporting them was found. He would also face more legal troubles if he profited from those victims.

"It's not an exaggeration to call this a house of horrors," said Dan Flynn with the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, 15 at-risk adults were living in horrible conditions, which include bedbug infestation and untreated infections.

"Some of them had to be taken on an emergency level right to the hospital," Flynn said.

Jail records indicate Robinson posted bail on Thursday.

Elder care abuse and neglect: How to protect your loved one

Flynn says that victims can easily be trapped in a situation like this. He is working to ensure that more families avoid similar situations.

"Shows us all how easily those things that abuse and exploitation can occur," Flynn said.

He says, unfortunately, it can be all too easy for the elderly and those at-risk to be put into a home like this.

"There are many places where hospitals and churches and other places, they keep directories of personal care, homes to which to refer people. And they don't often check to make sure that they're licensed and sanitary or whatnot," Flynn said.

He suggests when getting a referral for a care home, even from a hospital or church, make sure to do research and make sure the home is licensed.

To learn more about personal care homes, how to check for licenses, or to file a complaint, visit the Georgia Department of Community Health’s website.