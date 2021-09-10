Clayton County high school shifts to virtual learning

Another Clayton County school will be shifting to virtual instruction due to newly reported COVID-19 cases the district announced Friday afternoon.

Forest Park High School will move to online learning starting Monday, Sept. 13. Students will remain out of the classroom until at least Friday, Sept. 24.

Clayton County Public Schools said meal services are still available for students, and parents and guardians should contact the school for pickup times.

Clayton County schools have been switching to virtual instruction on a case-by-case basis.

Thursday, officials announced Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale would switch to virtual learning.

On August 25, the district announced nine schools were pivoting to virtual learning in one day: Kemp Primary, Kemp Elementary, River’s Edge Elementary, Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Eddie White Middle Academy, Lovejoy High School, M.D. Roberts Middle School and Elite Scholars Academy.

Prior to that, Forest Park Middle School switched to virtual learning, and Rex Middle School and Smith Elementary School changed learning protocol before that.

An August report from the Clayton County Health District showed 21% of COVID-19 cases in the county were in Riverdale, the second most of any single city in the county as of Aug. 29. Daily positive cases showed a dip in the final days of the month, though the department hasn't yet published a September report.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.