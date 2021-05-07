Drive-by shooting at Clayton County apartment, police say

Clayton County police said officers are searching for "multiple" suspects after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the 2000 block of Summer Court Drive at the Scarlett Place apartments. Clayton County police said several suspects opened fire into an apartment and at parked vehicles.

The suspects then fled both on foot and in a black SUV, police said.

No one was injured.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

