Clayton County deputy charged with felony for impersonating an officer during traffic stop

A Clayton County deputy has been charged with two felonies after allegedly lying about his employment during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on April 23, 2023, during a traffic safety campaign in Chattahoochee Hills. A Chattahoochee Hills police officer stopped a Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 154 for a seat belt violation.

"I am Officer Phillips from Chattahoochee Hills, badge number 37," said the officer in the body cam footage. The officer noted that Clayton County Deputy Quinton Coleman was not wearing his seat belt when he passed through the traffic stop.

Clayton County Deputy Quinton Coleman has been charged with two felonies after allegedly lying about his employment during a traffic stop. (Supplied)

"They said when you came through, you did not have your seat belt on," continued the officer on the body cam footage.

Chief Kevin Digou of the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department told FOX 5 that Coleman falsely claimed he worked for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, despite having resigned from that position.

"You have your creds on you? By chance. I just want to verify that would be enough... have a good day and slow down," said the officer, allowing Coleman to leave with a warning.

However, on Tuesday, warrants for Coleman's arrest were issued when he reported to work. Chief Digou stated that if Coleman had been truthful about his employment, he likely would not be facing charges for impersonating a peace officer and making false statements.

"He is not a deputy and had not been a deputy for like a month prior. So, he was not employed with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He became a deputy with Clayton County. However, that happened after this incident," explained Chief Digou.

Regarding the seat belt offense, Chief Digou commented, "Seat belt violations are one of the few violations where state law determines the fine, which is $15."

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Coleman is on paid administrative leave following his arrest. He had been hired by the new agency just six days after the traffic stop.