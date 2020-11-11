Police identify two suspects connected to deadly Clayton County gas station shooting

Clayton County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men connected to a homicide at a gas station Monday.

According to the Sheriff's office, investigators went to the Chevron gas station in the 200 block of Forest Parkway on November 9. Officers found a man laying on the ground who died from an apparent gunshot to the torso.

Authorities learned one of the suspects, later identified as Tony Stevenson, was at the gas station for a custody exchange. Stevenson became upset because his child's mother was with her boyfriend, police said. He then took her car keys, before hitting the mother several times with a closed fist and biting her on the arm.

A passenger in the father's car shot the woman's boyfriend multiple times as he was coming to her defense. The shooting suspect has been identified as Reginald Hardy.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Murder warrants were obtained by Clayton County Homicide detective for both suspects.

Advertisement

Investigators describe 34-year-old Tony Stevenson as a black male said to be around 5” 11’ weighing approximately160lbs with a low fade style haircut and mustache and beard.

Tony Victor Stevenson (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Stevenson was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect, Reginald Hardy is described as a 28-year-old black male. Police said he is 5” 09’ weighing approximately 170lbs with shoulder length dreads a mustache and a beard.

Reginald Antonio Hardy (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Hardy was last spotted wearing black clothing and white tennis shoes.

The Clayton County Sheriff's office warns both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should dial 911 immediately or contact the fugitive squad at 770-477-4479.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.