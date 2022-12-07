Clayton County giving out $6.5M for COVID emergency rental assistance

article

Clayton County has $6.5 million in COVID-related rental assistance it needs to give out by the end of December.

Wednesday is the last day of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners' Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event to try and prevent evictions caused by the pandemic.

The event is designed to expedite the pre-qualification process and assist applicants in uploading their required documents to try to be eligible for the funds.

The required documents for renters are as follows:

Valid Photo ID for applicant

Contact information including email address and phone number)

Proof of income: Acceptable documents include paycheck stubs, 2020 taxes, W-2, or signed declaration

Copy of lease agreement or written attestation from a verifiable landlord or management agent

Eviction notice, late notice, or dispossessory (if applicable)

Past due water/sewer/gas/electric or Internet utility notice(s)

Documentation of unemployment or loss of income since March 2020

Documentation of any previous rental assistance received since March 13, 2020

While landlords are not required to attend the event, they will need to cooperate and provide required documents to process the application.

Landlords must provide:

Valid W-9 for payments to the owner of the rental property

Must confirm that any late or rental arrears submitted for consideration are for Clayton County properties only

Must provide a rent ledger & lease agreement

Must provide Social Security Number (SSN) or Tax ID number for the landlord or rental property owner/company

Must confirm whether or not a tenant receives a rental subsidy and the subsidy amount

Must provide contact information including email and phone number

For more information about the ERAP event, call 770.347.0212 or 855.252.9249. To pre-register for the event, go to the Clayton County Emergency Rental Assistance Program's website.