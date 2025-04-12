Masked gunman kills Clayton County gas station clerk, police say

The Brief Clayton County police are looking for a man they say shot and killed a gas station clerk on Friday night. Police got the call of a person shot at the Circle K gas station on Highway 85 in Riverdale at around 11:00 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, slippers, blue long-sleeve shirt and black pants and that he drove away in a black Dodge Journey with no license plate.



Clayton County police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a gas station clerk in an attempted robbery Friday night.

What we know:

Clayton County Police say they got the call at around 11 p.m., Friday night that someone had been shot.

Investigators said when they arrived, they found a man who had died of an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

Both police and employees at the store confirmed the victim was an employee of Circle K.

According to police, a man wearing a mask came into the store with a gun trying to rob the store.

That suspect shot the clerk before getting into a black Dodge Journey with no license plate.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with Joe Kossi, who said he had just opened up the "Sharks" restaurant next door to the Circle K on Highway 85.

He said he couldn’t believe this happened so close to his new restaurant.

"I’m surprised to hear something happened near to me. I just – we just have a new restaurant here, and it can happen to anybody!" Kossi said.

One customer who didn’t want to be identified said he frequented the store and knew the employee who had been killed.

He, and employees at the store, identified the victim as "Muhammed."

"Muhammed was a great guy for the community. Muhammad was laid back. He was patient with his customers. God, I hate that happened to Muhammad. That's crazy. People need to get a job and just make their own money. Stop taking from hardworking people. The man works overnight to take care of his family, and it's just a sad situation," the customer said. "If you were short anything, Muhammad would come out his own pocket and look out for you."

What we don't know:

Clayton County police have not released the identity of the victim.

They said they have not identified the suspect yet.

If you know anything about this fatal shooting, you’re asked to contact CCPD by texting "CLAYTONPD," plus your tip, to 274637 (CRIMES).