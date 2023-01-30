Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County chairman secretary arrested, charged with mailing threatening letter, investigators say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former secretary to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is facing criminal charges after authorities say she mailed a threatening letter to his office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with making false statements and a false report of the crime.

The GBI said they received a request from the Clayton County Police Department to investigate the incident in June 2022.

Since then, the GBI stated several Clayton County officials have claimed to have evidence that would implicate more people in the investigation--none of which have been provided to the investigating entity.

Holloway turned herself in to the Clayton County Jail on Monday.

The GBI noted that the District Attorney for the Clayton Judicial Circuit has recused her office. Pending the completion of the investigation, the office stated the Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia or another assigned conflict prosecutor will try the case.

Anyone with credible information regarding this case is encouraged to reach out to the GBI by calling in an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-8477.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.