Driver killed in head-on car wreck in Clayton County car wreck

Police said one person died at the scene of a head-on car wreck in Clayton County early Sunday morning.

The Clayton County Police Department said officers found one person dead at the wreck on Highway 138 and Scotts Road.

Another person was rushed to a hospital with ‘critical injuries.’

Investigators were unsure of the cause of the accident on Sunday morning, but believe the collision was head-on.

