Clay target shooting business in Cherokee County burns to the ground

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Cherokee County Fire)

The Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill in Waleska was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

The fire department says firefighters were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. When they arrived, most of the building was already on the ground with the fire extending to golf carts that were parked nearby.

There were also many small fires in the woods surrounding the property.

Cherokee County requested assistance from Pickens County Fire and Georgia Forestry.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.