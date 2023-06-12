Clarkston mayor to address need for pay raises for police officers

The mayor of Clarkston is scheduled to make an announcement Monday, and raises for the men and women who protect the city could be the focus.

Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson has asked the city for help keeping officers on the force.

Just last week, multiple officers took their frustration over low pay to the city council.

Hudson says her department is slated to have 21 officers but has lost six in the last few months with more now up for job at other agencies. That means Clarkston could be down to nine officers by July.

"I worry every night when I go to sleep. I pray for these guys. Now, we're down to two officers per shift. You get one that gets an arrest, they're down at the DeKalb County Jail, that takes up probably an hour or so, then they're out here by themselves. We do have a good working relationship with DeKalb County [Police Department]. They come and help us we help them as well," Hudson told FOX 5.

It all comes down to pay. The starting salary for Clarkston police officers is $46,000 - much lower than many of the surrounding agencies, which can start at $55,000.

The chief says she's pushing for the council for a possible 8% bump in salary to help her fill the vacancies.

"We're all fishing in the same fishing pond for the same people and it's hard when you've got other agencies that have higher salaries than we do," Hudson said.

During last week's council meeting, Mayor Beverly Burks did thank the city's employees including the police.

"As leadership we will always make sure in doing those things that are important for our community, and it doesn't mean by just today that we're not. We will, and we continue to do," Burks said.

But some officers want city leaders to put their money where their mouths are.

Mayor Burks is expected to address the department at a press conference Monday at 10 a.m., FOX 5 outside the Clarkston Police Department covering the address.

The next city council meeting where the proposal could be discussed will be held on July 6.