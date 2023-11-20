1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting at Clarkston apartments

article

One man is dead and another is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting at a Clarkston apartment complex.

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 11:50 p.m. Sunday at the Ellis Apartments off of Post Oak Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the two victims in one of the apartments.

Medics rushed the survivor to Grady. Police have not shared details about his condition.

Investigators have taken one person into custody but have not released their identity or what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Clarkston Police Department.