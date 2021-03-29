Clarke County school board approves $3.9 million grant for pre-K building

The Clarke County Board of Education approved a more than $3.9 million Early Head Start Expansion Grant for an expanded "Office of Early Learning," which the district hopes will help it meet the demand for pre-kindergarten programs.

Officials said the project will feature 16 indoor classrooms, one outdoor classroom, two playgrounds and meeting spaces available for community use after school hours. The grant money adds to the $10 million in SPLOST funding to serve up to 128 pre-K students.

"This Early Head Start Expansion Grant is providing the funding necessary to not only have more dynamic facilities but also the crucial educational programming to help support families and children academically, socially, and emotionally," said Superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas in a statement. "As we go through the architectural design process, we will be very intentional in preserving, protecting, and projecting the significant historical heritage of the West Broad School and its community."

In August 2020, Clarke County school board members approved the expansion grant application to expand Early Head Start services to 112 additional children within the school district.

Officials said a meeting regarding the West Broad Street Project will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium at the Athens Community Career Academy at 440-1 Dearing Extension in Athens. Thomas and district officials will outline the project and answer questions.

This meeting is closed to public attendance but will be streamed on the district's YouTube channel.

