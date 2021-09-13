Clark Atlanta temporarily switching to virtual learning

Clark Atlanta University officials said classes will switch to a remote instruction model through at least Sept. 17 for the purpose of strengthening COVID-19 safety protocols.

The school notified students and staff on Saturday. The change in instruction took effect on Monday.

CAU Provost Dale Wesson said in a letter on Sunday that in-person instruction will resume once "safety protocols have been tested and confirmed."

"Again, as a nation and globally, higher education is experiencing unprecedented challenges, requiring agility and nimbleness," Wesson wrote. "At Clark Atlanta University, we are both finding ways and making them to realize your academic success."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.