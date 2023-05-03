City Springs makes 'Memories' by staging Broadway blockbuster

Macavity, Mr. Mistoffelees, Old Deuteronomy, and Grizabella.

If you’re a musical theater fan, you know exactly what these names mean. And if you don’t … you’re about to find out, thanks to City Springs Theatre Company.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway blockbuster "Cats" opens this Friday, May 5 and runs through May 21 at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs, home to the acclaimed City Springs Theatre Company. The production is directed by theater legend Baayork Lee, who created the role of Connie in Broadway’s "A Chorus Line" and was later awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Award, an honorary Tony Award given for work with humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations. Lee previously directed acclaimed productions of "South Pacific" and "A Chorus Line" at City Springs.

"Cats" is one of the biggest hits in musical theater history, of course; the show opened on Broadway in 1982 at the Winter Garden Theatre, eventually becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history for a time (coincidentally, the show that previously held the record was "A Chorus Line"), and winning seven Tony Awards out of 11 nominations.

Fresh off a hugely successful run of "Spamalot" (the highest-grossing show in City Springs history), the company of "Cats" is ready to invite audiences to a Jellicle Ball to remember! And we couldn’t wait to make some "Memories," either — which is why we spent the morning with Baayork Lee and the cast getting a sneak peek at the show. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on the show.