City of Roswell selects site for its new Public Safety Headquarters

The City of Roswell has officially selected the site for its new Public Safety Headquarters, which will house offices for both the Roswell Police Department and Fire Department, according to a press release. During a special council meeting on July 29, the City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the Roswell Summit Office Buildings located at 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road.

The Summit property was chosen from eight potential sites due to its central location and existing facilities, which meet the current and future needs of Roswell’s public safety agencies. "Public safety is a vital priority in Roswell, especially as our City grows. In 2022, Roswell voters overwhelmingly supported a bond referendum that included a new Public Safety Headquarters. Since that time, we have been working to identify the most ideal location for a centrally located headquarters, and we’re excited to take a major step in delivering on that promise with the purchase of this site," said Mayor Kurt Wilson.

The press releases says the need for a new headquarters arises from the current overcrowded conditions. The Police Department has over 160 employees sharing limited space at their 39 Hill Street office, and the Fire Department has been forced to convert closets into office space at their Hembree Road location.

Purchase Details

The City of Roswell will purchase the property for $8 million, with an additional $600,000 in closing costs, and intends to close the deal in October 2024. The initial asking price was $19.5 million, while the appraised value is $12.5 million. The contract includes the purchase of building 100 for $8 million, with Sugar Oak Management donating building 200 to the City. The City will lease building 200 back to Sugar Oak Management for four years at $1 per year, allowing them to accommodate existing tenants and transition out of the space. The City will cover insurance, grounds maintenance, trash removal, and water/stormwater costs, while Sugar Oak Management will handle janitorial, security, electric, and gas for building 200.

By purchasing an existing property, the City saves significantly on construction costs, which would have been approximately $54 million excluding land costs. This strategic purchase allows Roswell to utilize its bond dollars for other public safety facilities.

Site Selection

The Summit site was chosen after a thorough assessment of nine potential sites by Jacobs Engineering. The evaluation considered physical characteristics, traffic, utilities, and operational factors. The Summit site, with its two existing office buildings on an 8.7-acre parcel and 127,000 square feet of office space, was the highest-scoring option. Its central location in the City, where most emergency calls are made, provides a five-minute service level covering 20 square miles.

Commitment to Public Safety

This new Public Safety Headquarters is part of Roswell's ongoing efforts to support first responders and enhance community safety. Earlier this year, the City purchased the former Sharp Shooters building on Highway 9 to serve as the City’s 911 Center. The City has also approved competitive pay for the Police and Fire departments, a five-year plan to transition the Fire Department to full-time staffing, and a 48-hour/96-hour schedule pilot program for the Fire Department.

Next Steps

The City is now developing a logistics plan to move the Police Department from Hill Street and the Fire Department from Hembree Road to Summit Building 100.