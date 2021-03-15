City ordinance to enforce affordable housing mandate in Westside Park neighborhood

article

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved an Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' Westside Park Housing Overlay Ordinance, which would require affordable housing in new neighborhoods around the Westside Quarry Park.

Officials said the overlay applies to the area around Westside Quarry Park, including Grove Park, Center Hill and Carey Park.

Officials said the ordinance applies to rental and for-sale housing.

"With our new Westside Quarry Park opening soon, it is of the utmost importance that surrounding neighborhoods have quality, affordable housing," said Bottoms. "Our Westside communities and legacy residents are the bedrock of our city, and our Administration will take the necessary actions to ensure development is carried out in a thoughtful, inclusive manner."

Microsoft recently announced plans to build a new campus in this area on the southside of the park adjacent to Hollowell Parkway.

