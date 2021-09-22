City of Atlanta employees to undergo LGBTQ cultural humility training

article

All City of Atlanta employees will undergo LGBTQ cultural humility training, according to a new ordinance announced by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The Atlanta City Council approved the mayor's proposal Monday afternoon.

The training applies to police officers, contractors, and even the mayor herself.

In a statement after it passed, the city officials say it was approved due to the "growing number of Americans identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer (LGBTQ)" and will educate employees about pronoun uses and other important topics relating to the LGBTQ+ community.

Leaders hope the police will foster a safe and inclusive environment for workers, residents, and visitors.

