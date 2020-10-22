Expand / Collapse search
Citing harassment, Biden campaign pulls ad depicting wealthy investor as struggling bar owner

By Chris Williams
Published 
Donald J. Trump
FOX TV Digital Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was an October surprise for Joe Biden’s campaign.

His camp removed a political ad showcasing a music venue owner appearing to be down on his luck.

Biden camps drop ad featuring Michigan bar owner

The Biden campaign drops an ad featuring a Michigan bar owner, according to the New York Post. (Source: Biden Harris campaign)

As it turns out, Joe Malcoun — the owner of The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor —  is a wealthy tech investor.

In the ad, Malcoun spoke about the toll the pandemic has taken on his business, putting the blame on President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue ...This is the reality of Trump’s COVID response … This is Donald Trump’s economy,” he said.

“My only hope for my family and this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election,” he claimed.

According to FOX News, Malcoun inherited a huge fortune from his wife’s grandfather. Federal Election Commission data also shows he contributed $5,000 to Biden for President in July.

The Biden camp says the ad was pulled after Malcoun faced harassment, saying the point of the ad was to highlight the President’s impact on the economy and businesses. 

“The price for having a voice in our political process cannot be endless harassment. And yet, that is what Joe Malcoun and his family currently face as he was doxxed, harassed, and threatened after the Trump campaign has sought to smear a community leader who dared to speak out against Trump's failed response to the COVID crisis. It is shameful,” said Campaign Spokesperson Bill Russo.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Malcoun but hasn’t received a comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 