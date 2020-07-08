Cities in Georgia requiring or considering requiring face masks be worn in public

A growing list of cities in Georgia have issued or plan to issue mandates or ordinances requiring face masks be worn in public.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the state has seen more than 100,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Total hospitalizations since the pandemic started exceeded 12,000 with more than 2,400 ICU admissions.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA

While Gov. Brian Kemp has encouraged the wearing of masks to halt the spread of COVID-19, he has stated he does not intend to issue a statewide mandate.

The list of citities requiring or considering requring face masks is as follows:

Athens

Advertisement

The Athens-Clarke Commission unanimously approved the requirement in Tuesday’s monthly commission voting meeting. The ordinance requires the public to wear face masks through August 4, though the commission could extend it.

Penalties are $25 for a first offense, $25 for a second and $100 for a third.

Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that she would sign an executive order mandating the use of masks throughout the city.

Doraville

Officials with the City of Doraville say they plan to introduce an ordinance requiring the use of face masks on July 13. The ordinance is expected to pass.

East Point

City Council voted 6-2 to adopt a face mask ordinance effective 12 a.m. on July 9, 2020. This ordinance will remain in effect during the declared state of emergency related to COVID-19.

Violators are subject to a fine of up to $75. Fines can be imposed starting Monday, July 13, 2020.

Savannah

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issued an emergency order making wearing masks in public mandatory.

Those who refuse to comply could face $500 fines.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia