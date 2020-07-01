Governor Brian Kemp begins 'Wear a Mask' tour

Governor Brian Kemp began his "Wear a Mask" fly-around tour Wednesday morning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in hopes of encouraging Georgians to wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As you know this is a big weekend," the governor said at PDK airport Wednesday morning before departing on the tour. "I'm traveling the state to encourage all Georgians to do the right thing. Practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear a mask."

Gov. Kemp is headed to Columbus, Albany, and Valdosta on Wednesday and then he'll visit Dalton, Augusta, and Brunswick on Thursday. While on the tour, he'll be urging Georgians to follow the guidelines of health officials to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Many officials have touted face masks as people's first line of defense against COVID-19, but the debate over whether face masks should be required continues to heat up across the country as well as in Georgia.

"Recent upticks throughout our country and state are clear reminders that we are not in the clear yet," Kemp said Wednesday morning. "We cannot grow complacent or weary."

Savannah became Georgia's first city this week to require masks in public places, perhaps opening the gates for other cities to follow suit.

Governor Kemp urged Georgians to "hunker down and keep chomping."

