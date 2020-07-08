Doraville to introduce ordinance requiring face masks in public

Officials with the City of Doraville say they plan to introduce an ordinance requiring the use of face masks.

The ordinance will cover all public places, including grocery stores, restaurants, and city facilities. The ordinance will not apply to places of worship though the use of masks remains highly encouraged there as well.

“We have seen COVID-19 cases in Doraville zip codes more than triple since May 19,” Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement. “Masks are the most effective tool we all have to prevent the spread of coronavirus and mandating their use indoors will help us get this public health emergency under control more quickly with the least impact on people’s day-to-day lives. This ordinance will allow businesses and government to continue operating while keeping our citizens, visitors, and workers as safe as possible. In the meantime, I would encourage everyone to proactively wear their masks and am grateful to those already doing so.”

Doraville City Council is expected to pass the ordinance on Monday, July 13. The ordinance also includes exceptions for traveling in a personal vehicle, when participating in outdoor activities with social distancing, and when wearing a mask would cause or exaggerate an existing health condition.

Doraville joins Athens, East Point, and Savannah in the number of cities with face mask ordinances.

While Gov. Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to wear masks or face coverings, he has stated that he does not intend to isse a statewide mandate.