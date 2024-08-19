Circus Vazquez celebrates 55 years of high-flying entertainment

If the circus is in town, there’s a good chance Good Day Atlanta is going to spend a morning under the big top. Especially when that circus has been perfecting the art of thrilling audiences for 55 years!

We’re talking about the family-owned Circus Vazquez, of course, which is back at Atlanta’s Plaza Fiesta Mall and performing daily shows through Sept. 1. If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer — and we hope you are! — you’ll remember our morning under the blue and white tent at Plaza Fiesta last year, showcasing a few of the troupe’s astonishing performers. Since then, the Vazquez family has assembled a new team of performers from around the world, which means a whole new experience for local audiences over the next few weeks.

Among the talent featured under the big top this year is Russia’s Boris Nikishkin, an acclaimed clown, comedian and acrobat making his American debut. The Liazeed Angels are also making their Circus Vazquez debut, led by former tightrope walker Zaida Liazeed and featuring elite gymnast Natalia Kapitonova. And, of course, Vazquez family members including juggler Jose Alberto Vazquez are part of the show, carrying on a family legacy that stretches back several decades.

For ticket information and showtimes, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Plaza Fiesta Mall, enjoying a very special "private" performance!