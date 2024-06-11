Ciera Breland’s husband found guilty on firearms charge

article

The husband and sole "person of interest" in the disappearance of Ciera Breland has been found guilty on an unrelated charge by an Indiana court.

Xavier Breland Jr. was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has since been taken back into custody.

His conviction comes after multiple delays.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Xavier Breland was at his Carmel, Indiana home on Feb. 28, 2022, two days after his wife, Ciera, was reported missing.

Xavier Breland was booked into jail in Hamilton County, Indiana on Feb. 8, 2023.

According to court documents, Xavier was involved in "an accidental discharge of a firearm" that occurred at a residence on Baldwin Lane. Xavier informed investigators that he was in the process of moving a Christmas tree in his garage when he heard a gunshot. He reportedly rushed outside and later returned to the garage to locate the firearm, subsequently unloading it. Investigators discovered a SIG Sauer P365 and another firearm at the scene.

Court records reveal that Xavier has a prior criminal history, having been convicted on felony burglary charges in 2005.

During their time at the home, officers received a missing person’s flyer featuring his wife.

Ciera (Locklair) Breland (Family photos)

Ciera Breland’s Georgia charges

Xavier reported his wife had last been seen at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2022. He told officers she had walked to a store down the street wearing a black top and purple shorts in 20-degree weather.

Family members revealed that police informed them Ciera had never reached the store, and no surveillance footage captured her entering the establishment. Her personal phone, work phone, and a burner phone were discovered at home, along with her identification, credit cards, the couple's 5-month-old son, and her cherished dog. Family members clarified that the burner phone was intended for emergency communication.

A missing person's report to the Carmel Police Department states Ciera Breland was last seen at this home in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana on Feb. 25, 2022. (FOX 59)

Several days after the missing person report, Xavier became a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and was apprehended on an unrelated charge. Authorities uncovered an outstanding warrant for aggravated stalking in Coweta County, leading to his extradition to Georgia for prosecution.

Court records detailed accusations against Xavier for allegedly placing a tracker inside a stuffed animal owned by his daughter, aiming to monitor the child's mother, his ex-wife. It started as a custody dispute between the former couple.

In August 2022, a jury cleared him of the charges. Online jail records indicated he was arrested in Fulton County on contempt of court charges.

Ciera Breland last seen in Johns Creek

Ciera Breland was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, at 7:17 p.m. at her mother-in-law's home along Highgate Manor Court in the Parsons Walk subdivision in Johns Creek, according to the Johns Creek Police Department. Investigators confirmed a search warrant was executed for the home and evidence was gathered but did not disclose anything further.

Johns Creek police say investigators were able to last place Ciera Breland at this home on Highgate Manor Court on Feb. 24, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators add that, in addition to forensic experts, cadaver dogs were used during the search. They were looking for potential blood stains, signs of a struggle, or any clues that could shed light on the events surrounding the couple's stay.

Authorities say the search did not yield a discernible scent trail at the residence. The case remains open.

Ciera Breland’s troubled marriage

Ciera left family members grappling with uncertainties surrounding her marriage to Xavier. They say Ciera had contemplated leaving her husband prior to her mysterious disappearance.

Xavier and Ciera, who had been married for about a year with their 5-month-old son in tow, faced a less-than-ideal union, as highlighted in an episode of Investigation Discovery's "Disappeared" dedicated to Ciera's case. The couple, who initially met in Georgia, experienced a whirlwind romance before relocating to Indiana when Ciera secured a position at a local law firm. Family members disclosed that issues in their relationship surfaced as early as June 2021 during their relocation.

Ciera's family revealed her admission of being in a challenging situation and her openness about contemplating departure. "I encouraged her, and her father encouraged her to come home. We just wanted her to be out of the situation, but Ciera was 31 years old. I trusted her to know what to do," stated her mother.

Despite acknowledging the difficulties, Ciera seemingly struggled with the decision to leave, citing concerns about custody arrangements for their child, Jackson, in the event of a divorce. According to her cousin, Ciera expressed her apprehensions, stating, "She had told me that she couldn’t leave Xavier because she couldn’t imagine letting Jackson go with Xavier."

Reports suggest that, nonetheless, Ciera was taking steps to extricate herself from the troubled marriage. Allegedly, she had been discreetly saving money in a secret bank account and discussing plans to temporarily move back in with her parents to regain stability.

Xavier Breland Jr., was arrested in Indiana for an outstanding warrant in Coweta County, Georgia on March 1, 2022. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Family members believe Ciera was waiting for a suitable opportunity to make her move. However, that moment never materialized. Subsequently, Ciera's parents have been granted custody of the couple's child, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation into Ciera's disappearance.

Investigators obtained a jailhouse video in March 2022 capturing Xavier discussing his wife's disappearance with his children. According to the footage, Breland informed his kids that Ciera would not be returning home due to her alleged kidnapping, a narrative at odds with the information provided to Carmel Police concerning her disappearance.

Breland's father acknowledged the inconsistency in his son's statements, stating, "He just creates a different story for everybody he’s talking to.

Despite the conflicting narratives, Ciera's family remains resolute in their belief that Xavier holds crucial information about her fate. Expressing their unwavering conviction, the family asserts that Xavier is the sole source capable of providing the answers they seek for closure, allowing Ciera to rest in peace.

The Johns Creek Police Department put up electronic signs asking for help in finding Ciera Breland on March 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

Ciera Breland disappearance investigation

Standing at a petite 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds, Ciera Breland vanished without a trace, leaving investigators puzzled about her whereabouts.

Various coordinated search efforts, some concentrated on specific areas, have failed to produce any clues regarding Breland's disappearance. Law enforcement officers have actively distributed flyers and utilized electronic signs to heighten public awareness.

Investigators hope someone may have seen the couple driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Georgia license plate RMB 5869, featuring an FSU Law School frame around the plate, before the last time she was seen and when she was reported missing.

Family and friends of Ciera Breland pass out flyers in Johns Creek on March 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

The Breland family is offering a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to a break in the investigation.

Those with information can contact Johns Creek Police Corporal Rozier at 678-372-8046, the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

