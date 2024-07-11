Gwinnett County man accused of vandalizing multiple churches in 1 night

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing multiple churches in the Buford area.

Officers charged 41-year-old David Rangel of Hoschton with four counts of vandalism to a place of worship, four counts of criminal damage to property in the second, and four counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Officers say investigators responded to calls from several churches in the Buford area reporting property damage on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, video surveillance showed Rangel getting out of a white car and using a tool to smash multiple windows at four different places of worship.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officers used Flock cameras to find the vehicle seen in the footage and arrest Rangel.

"He never gave a specific reason … or any logical reason that I'm aware of," Cpt. Juan Madiedo told FOX 5. "This all points to a random act at this time."

David Rangel (Gwinnett County Police Department)

He's now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.