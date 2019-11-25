Church gives away Thanksgiving dinners

Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner and it's a day for food, family and fellowship.

Those at Cascade United Methodist Church are working to ensure that everyone can experience a happy Thanksgiving.

Monday, they delivered more than 1,200 food boxes to feed families breakfast, lunch and dinner for the entire week of thanksgiving.

For 30 years, this project has received overwhelming support from members of the community with more than 300 volunteers packaging and distributing food boxes.