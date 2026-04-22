Christopher Thornton trial: Jurors deliberate in truck driver death

The Brief Jurors are deliberating the case of a man accused of killing a tow truck driver. Prosecutors claim the driver was impaired by marijuana during the 2023 crash. The defense argues the collision was an accident caused by another vehicle braking.



A jury in Coweta County began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of Christopher Thornton, who is accused of hitting and killing a tow truck driver on I-85 in 2023.

What we know:

Christopher Thornton faces a vehicular homicide charge for the death of wrecker driver Toby Bowden. The crash happened in March 2023 while Bowden was working to tow a semi-truck that had wrecked in the median of I-85.

Prosecutor Nathan Stewart told jurors that Thornton was driving recklessly and was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. A GBI toxicology expert testified that blood samples showed Thornton had smoked a large amount of marijuana that morning and was impaired.

RELATED: Wrecker driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Coweta County

What we don't know:

The jury has not yet reached a verdict, and it is unclear how long deliberations will continue before a decision is announced.

The other side:

Defense attorney Jackie Patterson argued that the death was an accident. Thornton took the stand in his own defense, testifying that he had not smoked marijuana in days. He told the court that a car in front of him slammed on its brakes, which forced him to swerve off the road and hit Bowden, who was standing in the emergency lane.

Why you should care:

Tow truck drivers from across Georgia are monitoring the case, which serves as a significant example of the importance of the state’s move over law.