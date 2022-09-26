Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday

article

Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night.

Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks.

Lewis was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with the words "Da Goat" on the front, black and gray skinny jeans, and black and red Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information about where Lewis could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.