Christmas Eve domestic dispute leads to stabbing, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a woman is in stable condition after receiving a "laceration" in a domestic dispute on Friday evening in Atlanta

Police said the incident happened Friday 10:30 p.m. at 396 Piedmont Avenue when officer responded to a "domestic dispute" between a man and woman. 

Police said the woman had a laceration from and officers detained the man involved in the incident. 

Police have not provided potential charges. 

