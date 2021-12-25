Christmas Eve domestic dispute leads to stabbing, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said a woman is in stable condition after receiving a "laceration" in a domestic dispute on Friday evening in Atlanta.

Police said the incident happened Friday 10:30 p.m. at 396 Piedmont Avenue when officer responded to a "domestic dispute" between a man and woman.

Police said the woman had a laceration from and officers detained the man involved in the incident.

Police have not provided potential charges.

