Chris Tucker's biggest role of the week: Playing Santa to more than 300 kids in Georgia

An Atlanta-based superstar makes big moves in the community through a high non-profit organization.

Comedian Chris Tucker played Santa at Henry County Middle School in McDonough donating toys to over 300 kids.

“It was a great feeling to make anybody happy. It is the little thing we can do. If they are happy I am happy. We all need help so it is great,” Chris Tucker said.

The families appreciated Chris coming out to his hometown and area he grew up to give back. The school sponsor who was originally supposed to cover the event was unable to fulfill the commitment this year.

According to organizers of the event, they tell FOX 5 News, Chris stepped in and hosted the event in a very short notice.

Parents at the event said the gesture means everything to them.

“To spend extra money on toys is great, I mean everyone doesn’t have it like that,” parent Yolanda Owens said.

Chris Tucker said the gifts aren’t just about holiday fun. He hopes this will motivate the Henry County students to continue to do well in school and one day, give back to others.

“They can continue to go to school, high school, and college if they can. Whatever their passion is, put God first, work hard and your dreams will come true,” Chris Tucker said.