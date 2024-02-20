Chip Caray's son, grandson of former Atlanta Braves broadcaster keeps family tradition going

article

Chris Caray is keeping his family's tradition of MLB broadcasting going strong as he becomes the fourth-generation to enter the announcing world. Chris has been hired as NBC California's play-by-play announcer for the Oakland A's.

Caray’s father, Chip, is the current TV play-by-play voice for the St. Louis Cardinals. Chris Caray’s grandfather, Skip, called games for the Atlanta Braves for 32 years. Harry Caray, Chris’ great-grandfather, was a winner of the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

It's in his blood.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 18: Fox Sports television broadcaster Chip Caray of the Atlanta Braves on the field before the start of MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 18, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

"Ever since I was a 12-year-old kid, I dreamed of becoming a major league broadcaster," Chris Caray said Tuesday in a release announcing the hire. "Now, I’m thrilled that that dream has come true."

At just 24-years-old, Caray will join Jenny Cavnar and former big league pitcher Dallas Braden in the booth, and he's not the only one making history.

Cavnar was hired this month, becoming the first woman to handle primary play-by-play duties in major league history.

Caray, along with his twin brother, Stefan, most recently handled play-by-play duties for Double-A Amarillo in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system, and the Arizona Fall League. Chris has a journalism degree from the University of Georgia.

AMARILLO, TEXAS - AUGUST 18: Chris and Stefan Caray host a pregame show during the game against the Arkansas Travelers at HODGETOWN Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

"Chris has tremendous skill as an announcer and a true passion for his craft, which is why he’s a rising talent in broadcasting," said Matt Murphy, the president and general manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.