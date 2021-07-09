CHOA patients become NASCAR driver's honorary pit crew

article

Four patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta got to spend their day gearing up for Sunday's NASCAR race.

The four kids, 12-year-old Parker, 16-year-old Ella, 10-year-old John, and 11-year-old Elijah, were chosen to be honorary pit crew members and enjoy a NASCAR experience thanks to the Stanley Black & Decker's 2021 Racing for a Miracle program.

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell showcased a race car with an outer space theme and illustrations representing each of the four kids.

"I'm really proud of everybody and the effort they put into it and I'm hoping that I can do a good job Sunday to bring these kids with me to victory lane," Bell said.

Bell teamed up with Stanley Black & Decker's Craftsman brand as well as the Ace Hardware Foundation to donate $100,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Sunday's race will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



