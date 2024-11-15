Chloe Driver murder trial day 4: Psychologist testifies mother’s mental illness led to daughter’s stabbing

article

The trial of Chloe Driver, a mother from Cherokee County who is accused of stabbing to death her toddler daughter, Hannah Nicole Driver, in December 2020, entered its fourth day on Friday.

The defense called its first and only witness of the day, Dr. McLendon Garrett, a forensic psychologist.

Chloe Driver's forensic psychologist exam

Dr. Garrett testified that Driver pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, despite being found competent to stand trial. Garrett diagnosed Driver with schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, and cannabis use disorder, attributing much of her mental health struggles to a traumatic upbringing and abusive relationships.

"She had a very unstable childhood," Garrett said. "Her family was cold, and she left them multiple times—living with boys, even leaving the state to move in with one. She experienced suicidal ideation early on and engaged in self-harm, including cutting and attempting to overdose on sleeping pills."

Driver’s mental health issues were compounded by substance abuse, including experimentation with illicit drugs. Although she was prescribed antidepressants as a teenager, she reportedly did not take them consistently. Garrett described her as experiencing paranoia, delusions of reference, and manic or hypomanic episodes.

Driver’s husband, Benyamin Ben Michael—also known as Brian Joyce or "Z"—played a pivotal role in her mental state, according to Garrett. Driver described him as "charming, intelligent, and engaging," but the age gap between them, coupled with her traumatic history, created vulnerabilities.

"She was incredibly isolated," Garrett said. "She wasn’t allowed to speak to others unless it was for recruitment purposes. She couldn’t go to stores, use money, or have a phone without supervision. Her only jobs lasted about two weeks, and those were out of necessity."

Garrett testified that Driver became part of a nomadic religious group led by her husband. She began questioning the group’s teachings after giving birth to Hannah, particularly regarding the lack of prenatal care, a birth certificate, and vaccinations. "She was concerned her baby wouldn’t have a normal life," Garrett said.

Driver also reported enduring severe control and punishment within the group, including "dark therapy," where she was confined to a bed, denied bathroom access, and forced to urinate on herself.

Garrett outlined Driver’s mental decompensation in the months leading up to Hannah’s death. In September 2020, during Hannah’s birthday celebration, Driver entered a catatonic state. Around the same time, her brother was shot, which she believed she had caused. She became consumed with delusional thoughts, including a belief that photographs could "download" her back into moments in the past.

Driver’s behavior grew increasingly erratic. She tried to leave the group multiple times, once flagging down a motorist and another time calling her parents on a monitored phone. However, she was coerced back with threats of never seeing her daughter again.

Garrett testified that Driver’s paranoia and delusions intensified shortly before Hannah’s death. She was given CBD oil, which she believed heightened her "magical thinking." Driver spoke to her of a belief that she was "downloading" her sins into her child while breastfeeding.

"She was incredibly isolated and mentally unwell," Garrett said. "Her relationship with the group and its dynamics created a perfect storm."

The trial continues on Monday.

Thursday’s testimony in the trial of Chloe Driver provided a chilling insight into the events leading to the death of her infant daughter, Hannah. Detective Taina Cruz, the lead investigator, began the day by recounting how she collected evidence, including DNA samples from Chloe and her husband, Benyamin Ben Michael. In a recorded hospital visit, Chloe, unable to speak due to a throat injury, acknowledged her Miranda rights in writing before confessing, "He didn’t do it. I did."

During the hospital interview, Chloe expressed concern for her daughter, asking if the baby had survived. Upon learning of her daughter’s death, Chloe wrote that she had been "going insane," claiming she felt trapped in her husband’s social group and wanted only to be with her daughter and husband. Despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing Ben Michael from visiting her, Chloe repeatedly asked to see him.

The court was shown video clips from a second interview where Chloe asked about the potential length of her prison sentence, admitting to taking the knife in desperation. Ben Michael was contacted during this interview and pressed Chloe for answers. Through written responses, she cited feeling threatened and blamed him for their situation. She also alluded to "black magic" being done to their daughter, which Ben Michael denied understanding.

Testimony also revealed a video Chloe recorded a month before the incident, in which she accused Ben Michael of withholding their daughter’s location and keeping her in the care of others. In the footage, Chloe stated she felt forced to comply with his demands. This video painted a troubling picture of the strained relationship between Chloe and her husband.

Further evidence from Chloe’s cellphone searches added to the disturbing narrative. Investigator DeAnna Jarrett testified that Chloe searched for terms such as "killing someone to save them," "how to snap a neck," and "killing because the world was fake." Jarrett also revealed Chloe’s searches on religious forgiveness, mental health remedies, and the Twelve Tribes religious community.

Chloe’s searches on CBD and breastfeeding, alongside a bottle of CBD found at the crime scene, hinted at her possible struggle with mental health issues. Jarrett testified that Chloe appeared to be exploring unconventional solutions to her turmoil, though it remains unclear how this played into the fatal incident.

Additionally, Chloe was found to have used an unmonitored line to speak with her husband for an hour, bypassing restrictions. She later accessed other inmates' PINs to circumvent a block on her husband’s number, raising questions about her motives and communications while in custody.

The defense cross-examined Cruz about the financial accounts uncovered during the investigation, suggesting there might be more complexity to the case. However, the details of these accounts and their relevance were not fully explored in Thursday’s proceedings.

The day’s testimony also highlighted the conflicting narratives between Chloe and Ben Michael. Chloe accused him of controlling behavior, including withholding their daughter from her, while Ben Michael’s responses in the recorded clips painted a picture of confusion and denial about the alleged threats.

As the jury listened to Chloe’s written responses about feeling trapped and compelled to act, her mental state came under further scrutiny. Her claims of "certain threats" contrasted sharply with Ben Michael’s insistence that she always had a choice, deepening the mystery surrounding her actions.

Chloe Driver appears in a Cherokee County courtroom on Nov. 14, 2024. (Pool)

The prosecution aimed to illustrate a pattern of desperation and deteriorating mental health, supported by Chloe’s confessions, cellphone searches, and recorded statements. These elements formed a grim tapestry of events leading up to Hannah’s death.

With the state resting its case, the defense is now tasked with countering the narrative and addressing the damning evidence presented. The court will reconvene on Friday for the next phase of the trial.

Chloe Driver murder trial day 2 recap: Family life

Jason Spillars, a friend and former associate of Driver’s, provided testimony Wednesday detailing her connection to Benyamin Ben Michael, known as "Z." Spillars described Z’s polygamous lifestyle, asserting that Z maintained relationships with three women, including Driver. Spillars painted a picture of Z's household as harmonious and supportive, with the women willingly embracing their unconventional family structure, practicing veganism, and even engaging in unorthodox health rituals.

Spillars' testimony ventured into controversial aspects of the group’s lifestyle, including "dark therapy" and traditional gender roles. He stated that the women were content with their roles and highlighted Z’s influence, asserting that Driver’s involvement was voluntary and based on shared beliefs rather than coercion. He noted that Driver often cycled through periods of mental distress, which occasionally required intervention.

Recalling his time with Hannah, Spillars became emotional, portraying Driver as a loving mother who genuinely cared for her child. His testimony took a darker turn as he recounted a shift in Driver’s behavior, marked by increasing delusion and paranoia. Spillars recalled a moment when Driver expressed an overwhelming urge to protect Hannah, a mindset that grew more intense in the weeks before the fatal incident.

The prosecution’s line of questioning then moved to December 2020, the day of Hannah’s death. Spillars described the horrific scene he witnessed after hearing Z scream. Entering the room, he found blood everywhere, Z attempting CPR, and Hannah making a faint gurgling sound. He remembered Driver’s injuries and her chilling words, "I’m supposed to die," as he attempted to stem her bleeding.

Dr. Asif Choudhary, a psychiatrist, provided insight into Driver’s mental state leading up to the incident. Choudhary testified that Driver had confided feelings of entrapment, isolation, and a growing fear of her partner. His notes revealed that Driver perceived herself and her family as characters in a "movie we can rewind," expressing paranoia and a deepening sense of disconnection from reality.

An emergency room physician, Dr. Carli Blomquist, described the medical team’s unsuccessful efforts to revive Hannah. She recounted the grim scene, noting the severity of Hannah’s wounds and her observation that the child had lost a substantial amount of blood by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Dr. Lora Darrisaw, a forensic pathologist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, detailed her autopsy findings. Darrisaw confirmed multiple stab wounds, including one that penetrated Hannah’s spine. The nature of these injuries underscored the severity of the assault, painting a somber image of Hannah’s final moments.

Chloe Driver murder trial day 1 recap: Opening statements

The murder trial began Tuesday with emotional testimony from witnesses and first responders. Driver, a 20-year-old from Cherokee County, was found with her daughter in an upstairs bedroom where officers responded to a distress call. Despite medics' efforts, Hannah succumbed to her injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors argue that Driver's actions may have been influenced by extreme beliefs promoted by a polyamorous group she was involved with, which allegedly rejected modern medicine and adhered to strict lifestyle practices. However, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Groppe stressed that these beliefs do not excuse the crime. The jury must determine whether Driver intended to kill her daughter, Groppe noted, as she described the brutality of the alleged murder.

The defense focused on Driver's mental state, arguing that she was under severe psychological distress exacerbated by manipulative relationships within the group. Defense attorney Angela Trethaway acknowledged Driver killed her daughter but contended that her mental health should be a key factor in the jury's decision on her guilt. Testimonies from first responders, including Canton Police Officer Gary Pruitt, painted a chaotic picture of the scene, with body camera footage showing the moments he discovered both mother and child.

Further testimony from police investigators and paramedics detailed the physical evidence found, including the suspected murder weapon and Hannah’s injuries. Digital forensics expert Commander Lindsay Harris discussed analysis of Driver's cellphone for insights into her state of mind before the incident. The trial continues under Judge Ellen McElyea, with more witness testimony scheduled.