CAU student claims she was detained for hours over campus ID issue

The Brief A Clark Atlanta University student claims she was detained for nearly 3 hours for not having her campus ID. The officer who detained her was placed on administrative leave. University officials are reviewing the incident along with their safety procedures.



A Clark Atlanta University student says she was detained last week after being on campus without her school ID.

What they're saying:

Sierra Morrison told FOX5 she was walking to class the night of Feb. 2 when an officer asked for her campus ID.



She claims it’s the first time an officer has made the request this semester.

"After letting the officer who stopped me know that I didn’t have it, she didn’t ask for any rebuttal or any other alternative to verify myself as a student," Morrison said.



The student said she proceeded to class but was surprised minutes later when a police officer showed up at her classroom door to detain her.



A classmate captured video of Morrison in handcuffs.



"My professor, of course, vouched that I was a student in his class," she said.



Despite the confirmation, Morrison shared that the officer escorted her in handcuffs to the campus police building, where she stayed nearly three hours.

"I’m belligerently crying and just seeking some sort of clarification and receiving nothing," Morrison explained.



The student says she was eventually let go without any criminal charges, but the situation was humiliating.

The other side:

University President George French released a letter commenting on the incident, stating that the student’s refusal to present ID interfered with campus access protocols and contributed to the escalation of the situation.



Morrison told FOX5 that she told the officer she didn’t have it and that the "refusal" statement is inaccurate.



The Office of the President said they are concerned about how the unidentified officer entered the class and attempted to make the arrest.



The university claimed that the action disrupted the class.

What's next:

The school's Department of Public Safety confirmed that it is investigating the situation. The university also plans to assess campus safety procedures and prevent future occurrences by implementing training and communication measures.