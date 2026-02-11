Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting at Stone Mountain shopping center

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 11, 2026 6:54pm EST
Stone Mountain
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police on scene of an incident at Memorial Bend Shopping Center on February 11, 2026. (Photo: SKYFOX 5)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Memorial Bend Shopping Center on Wednesday evening, police confirmed. 

What we know:

Police and EMS responded to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, observing dozens of police and EMS focusing in around a white sheet in the parking lot. 

Police on scene of an incident at Memorial Bend Shopping Center on February 11, 2026. (Photo: SKYFOX 5)

A section in the front of the parking lot was also blocked off. 

FOX 5 is working to gather more information. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what may have led up to the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this report comes from observing video from SKY FOX 5 and DeKalb County police. 

