Police investigating shooting at Stone Mountain shopping center
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Memorial Bend Shopping Center on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.
What we know:
Police and EMS responded to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, observing dozens of police and EMS focusing in around a white sheet in the parking lot.
Police on scene of an incident at Memorial Bend Shopping Center on February 11, 2026. (Photo: SKYFOX 5)
A section in the front of the parking lot was also blocked off.
FOX 5 is working to gather more information.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what may have led up to the shooting.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this report comes from observing video from SKY FOX 5 and DeKalb County police.