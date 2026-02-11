Police investigating shooting at Stone Mountain shopping center

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting at a Stone Mountain shopping center. Officers responded to the Memorial Bend Shopping Center on Wednesday evening. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene where police and EMS were seen focusing around a white sheet in the parking lot.



Authorities are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Memorial Bend Shopping Center on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

What we know:

Police and EMS responded to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, observing dozens of police and EMS focusing in around a white sheet in the parking lot.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Police on scene of an incident at Memorial Bend Shopping Center on February 11, 2026. (Photo: SKYFOX 5)

A section in the front of the parking lot was also blocked off.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.