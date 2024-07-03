Chipotle social media debate prompts test of portion sizes

A debate has emerged on social media regarding serving sizes at Chipotle.

Some social media users claim that serving sizes vary depending on location, order method, and whether the process is recorded. They even started a trend called the "Chipotle phone method."

A Wells Fargo analysis team purchased 75 burrito bowls from eight different New York locations to test this, according to CNN.

They found weight variations, with some locations giving a third more in weight than others.

Chipotle stated that customer preferences can influence portion sizes and that they will provide more if requested.