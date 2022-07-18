Children in the line of fire as bullets spray LaGrange townhome

Children were home when more than a dozen bullets flew through a LaGrange townhome and police are trying to find the person behind the chaos.

"There are a lot of kids in the area. Anybody could've been hurt," Concetta Grissom said while standing across from a black and white door sign. It reads "Happy Place."

"But this is not a home anymore," she said.

Grissom said one gunshot would've been enough to send her packing, let alone the nearly two dozen bullets someone sprayed at her apartment Saturday.

One of the bullets went clear through her front window all the way to the back door.

Thankfully, Grissom, her 12-year-old daughter and fiancé were all upstairs and getting ready for bed around 1am when the gunfire erupted.

The bullets didn't just hit the building. One of Grissom's cars is in the shop from shattered glass. The other has less extensive but visible damage.

"Had I been downstairs, I would've been hit 10 times. Who can survive stuff like this," she said.

No one was hurt, but police said a two-year-old was sound asleep next door. They don't have anyone in custody. Investigators haven't said whether the shooting was targeted, but Grissom and her neighbor--who hasn't been back since the violence--say they're not taking any chances.

"My mind wanders. They were trying to get somebody. Are they going to come back," she asked. "I'm at my mom's house. I took me and my child we had to go."

Grissom said it didn't take much to transform that townhouse into a memory.

If you know something, you're encouraged to call LaGrange police.