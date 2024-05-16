Childish Gambino bringing New World Tour to Atlanta in September

article

Childish Gambino has announced The New World Tour and it includes a stop in Atlanta on Sept. 2 at State Farm Arena.

This will be the first time the actor/rapper/writer/comedian, whose real name is Donald Glover, has performed in Atlanta in 5 years.

The New World Tour will showcase a reimagined version of his 2020 album "3.15.20." The new version includes 2 new tracks, "Atavista" and "Human Sacrifice."

The tour will kick off Aug. 11 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will make 33 stops in North America. It will wrap up in Chicago on Oct. 3.

Gambino will begin the European/UK and Australian/New Zealand legs of the tour on Oct. 31 in Lyon, France. That part of the tour will conclude in Perth on Feb. 11.

WILLOW will perform with Gambino in North America and Amaarae is confirmed for Europe/UK and Australia/New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. local time at thenewworldtour.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale for all tour dates at thenewworldtour.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for North American, Australian and select UK dates. Presale start and end times will vary by market, check your local listings at thenewworldtour.com. Terms and conditions apply.

NORTH AMERICA 2024

Sun Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

Mon Aug 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

Wed Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

Thu Aug 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

Sat Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

Sun Aug 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Tue Aug 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

Wed Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

Fri Aug 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

Sat Aug 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

Mon Aug 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Tue Aug 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

Thu Aug 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *

Fri Aug 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

Sun Sep 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

Mon Sep 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Wed Sep 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Thu Sep 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *

Sat Sep 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

Sun Sep 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

Wed Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center * Fri Sep 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

Sat Sep 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

Mon Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

Wed Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Thu Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

Sat Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

Mon Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Sep 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

Wed Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

Fri Sep 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *

Sun Sep 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *

Wed Oct 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

Thu Oct 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

EUROPE/UK 2024

Thu, Oct 31 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena #

Sat, Nov 2 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum #

Mon, Nov 4 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #

Wed, Nov 6 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena #

Fri, Nov 8 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum #

Sun, Nov 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #

Tue, Nov 12 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena #

Wed, Nov 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena #

Tue, Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena #

Thu, Nov 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle #

Sat, Nov 23 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena #

Sun, Nov 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #

Tue, Nov 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena #

Thu, Nov 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro #

Sat, Nov 30 – London, UK – The O2 #

Sun, Dec 1 – London, UK – The O2 #

Tue, Dec 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena #

Thu, Dec 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena #

AUSTRALIA 2025

Tue, Jan 28 – Auckland, NZ –Spark Arena #

Sat, Feb 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre # Tue, Feb 4 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena # Wed, Feb 7 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena #

Sat, Feb 11 – Perth, WA– RAC Arena #

