Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them.

Atlanta police said the collision happened at around 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday near Lanier Street NW and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

Police did not explain if the child's parents were nearby while they were in the street.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and it's unclear if the driver faces charges or discipline.