Child dies in Loganville house fire, one still missing

Gwinnett County firefighters said a child died and another is still missing at the scene of a house fire on Easter Sunday in Loganville.

Officials said crews arrived at Beaver Road at about 4:57 a.m. and found a burning one-story home.

Firefighters received reports of two missing children.

They found one victim dead and are searching for another victim that the family says is unaccounted for.

