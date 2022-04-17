Expand / Collapse search

Child dies in Loganville house fire, one still missing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Loganville
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters said a child died and another is still missing at the scene of a house fire on Easter Sunday in Loganville.

Officials said crews arrived at Beaver Road at about 4:57 a.m. and found a burning one-story home. 

Firefighters received reports of two missing children. 

They found one victim dead and are searching for another victim that the family says is unaccounted for.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

