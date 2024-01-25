Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A settlement: How to file a claim for delivery price lawsuit

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:46AM
Chick-fil-A
FOX 5 Atlanta
A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A customers in Georgia, Florida, and other states could receive gift cards or cash as part of a multi-million-dollar settlement, but time is running out to file your claim.

The Atlanta-based restaurant agreed to pay $4.4 million to customers after being accused of raising the price of food ordered through their delivery app, according to Top Class Actions

A federal lawsuit was filed on Oct. 3 in the state of Georgia by plaintiffs Eboni Brown, Tanique Clarke, Travis Johnson, Dominic Greetan, Friday Frazier and Keisha Rabon.

What was Chick-fil-A accused of?

Chick-fil-A advertised its delivery as a low-cost option but then marked up prices on products only for delivery, according to the complaint. Prices were marked up as much as 25 to 30%, according to Insider. That meant that an identical order of 30 chicken nuggets cost $5 to $6 more when ordered for delivery than when ordered for pickup or in-store. 

The settlement includes a $1.45 million cash fund and a $2.95 million gift card fund. Customers will be able to choose between up to $29.95 in cash or a gift card with a balance of up to the same amount. As part of the settlement, Chick-fil-A has also agreed to add a statement to its website and app that prices may be higher for delivery orders. Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt, but agreed to to provide email addresses to the settlement administrator to inform those who might be eligible for a refund.

What do I need to do to file a Chick-fil-A claim?

Class members include any residents of Georgia, California, Florida, New York, or New Jersey who made a Chick-fil-A delivery order through the Chick-fil-A One App or website between Nov. 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021.

To start the claims process, participants can log in to the settlement's website using a unique ID they received via email. 

The deadline to submit a claim is Feb. 15, 2024.