Chick-fil-A driver fights off armed robber inside Stone Mountain location

The Gwinnett County Police Department says they have arrested an armed robbery suspect who engaged in a prolonged struggle with a Chick-fil-A employee on the morning of July 1.

According to a press release, officers responded to the incident at 5075 Stone Mountain Highway around 4:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from the victim, a delivery driver for the restaurant.

According to the victim, the suspect broke through a drive-thru window with a rock and entered the kitchen area, brandishing a handgun and threatening the victim's life if he did not open the safe. Unable to comply due to not knowing the safe's combination, the victim chose to fight off the armed robber. The struggle, captured on surveillance video, lasted several minutes, during which the victim managed to remove the suspect's mask.

The suspect fled the scene through a rear exit before police arrived. Detectives, assigned to the case, quickly began gathering evidence and identified a vehicle believed to be used by the suspect. This led to the identification of Tommie Lee Williams, 51.

Warrants were issued for Williams on multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and second-degree criminal damage to property. Williams was apprehended on July 31 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department.