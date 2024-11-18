Chick-fil-A brings back holiday peppermint drinks, merchandise

article

Chick-fil-A is kicking off the holiday season with the return of its popular peppermint-inspired drinks.

Starting today, fans can enjoy the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Iced Coffee, and Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee. These seasonal favorites are available for a limited time throughout the holidays.

In addition to the drinks, Chick-fil-A is offering holiday-themed merchandise through its online store. Items include cozy crewneck sweatshirts, beanies, and festive stocking stuffers like earrings and socks—perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

The drinks and merchandise are available now, but only while supplies last.