Chicago woman found not guilty in case involving stolen police car, injured officer

A woman who allegedly stole a Chicago police squad car and dragged an officer during a chaotic incident in June 2022 has been found not guilty.

Whitley Temple, 34, was arrested roughly ten minutes after the incident, which occurred on June 13, 2022. The police officer was responding to a call of shots fired when he found Temple, who was naked, lying on the street around 9 a.m. near Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue, officials said.

As the officer attempted to investigate, Temple allegedly charged at him, assaulted him, and then drove off in the squad car.

Video footage that circulated on social media appeared to show Temple entering the car through an unlocked door, shifting the car into reverse, knocking the officer to the ground, and dragging him as she narrowly avoided colliding with another car.

Additional video obtained by the Sun-Times appeared to show Temple driving away with the car door ajar while the officer, bleeding from the head, lay on the ground. Temple then allegedly drove the squad car to a gas station, struck a vehicle, briefly entered the station, and continued driving at speeds exceeding 95 mph on the Eisenhower Expressway.

She weaved through traffic and exited at Sacramento Boulevard at high speed, striking several vehicles before crashing in the 2000 block of West Harrison Street, officials said. Temple was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Radio traffic indicated Temple was admitted to Stroger Hospital for a psychological evaluation. Toxicology reports showed she tested positive for benzodiazepine, a psychoactive medication, and cannabinoids, which include marijuana or CBD.

The officer suffered a laceration to his head and left leg and an abrasion on his left hand. He was hospitalized and released later the same day.

Temple, of West Garfield Park, faced multiple charges and one citation:

Aggravated battery of a peace officer

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Attempted first-degree murder

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Driving on a suspended license

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

On Wednesday, Judge Tyria Walton found Temple not guilty of attempted murder and not guilty by reason of insanity of vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated battery.

A Department of Human Services report on evaluation and treatment recommendations for Temple is due on July 2.