Chicago police officer, ATF agents shot in Morgan Park; person of interest being questioned

A person of interest is being questioned by police after a Chicago police officer and two ATF agents were shot Wednesday morning near a police station in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened while the officers were driving in an unmarked vehicle around 5:50 a.m. getting onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near 119th Street.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said all three officers were a part of an undercover operation

One ATF agent was shot in the hand, the other was grazed by a bullet on his head, and the police officer was struck in the shoulder, police said.

Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

All three officers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were searching for a white Chevrolet Malibu believed was used in the shooting, police sad. The Illinois State Police troopers were called to assist with the investigation.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police said they were questioning a person of interest in this investigation.

Eastbound lanes of Monterey Avenue were closed between Homewood and Vincennes avenues.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.