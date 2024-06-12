Fire engulfs downtown Douglasville apartment building

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A fire guts an apartment complex in Douglasville on June 12, 2024. (FOX 5)

Firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon battling a blaze at an apartment building near downtown Douglasville.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Douglasville Proper apartment complex located along Chicago Avenue.

Smoke could be seen for miles around the area.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3:30 p.m. to find a two-story apartment building with its roof burned off and the interior gutted.

Chicago Avenue at Strickland Drive was closed to allow for firefighters battling the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.