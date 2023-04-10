Atlanta's Cheshire Bridge set to fully reopen April 11

article

It's a moment many have been waiting for: Cheshire Bridge is set to open for good after a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. But first, officials are closing down lanes in both directions for an hour and a half to celebrate.

Avoid Cheshire Bridge over South Fork Creek from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, as that's when Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Department of Transportation are expected to host the ceremony.

This comes just shy of two years after a structural fire closed the bridge down on Aug. 5, 2021. The bridge partially reopened Oct. 31, 2022.

Since the initial closure, the bridge has been demolished, designed and replaced.

Crews work to repair a ruptured gas line along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta on Jan. 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

Drivers will find officers positioned at the following intersections re-directing traffic throughout the ceremony:

Piedmont Road NE and Cheshire Bridge NE

Lenox Road NE and Cheshire Bridge NE

Lindbergh Drive NE/Lavista Road NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE

Lanes will reopen at 3:30 p.m.