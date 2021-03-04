Cherokee County students will go virtual for 2 days so teachers can get vaccinated

Teachers across Georgia will soon be rolling up their sleeves for their COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting this Monday, educators will be eligible to get their shots.

The Cherokee County School District is setting aside two full days to get their full- and part-time teachers and staff vaccinated. All students will go digital Thursday and Friday. District officials sent a letter to parents stating they understand the schedule change may create hardships, but it is the best way "to quickly vaccinate all interested CCSD employees as soon as possible".

All Cherokee County School District employees are eligible. That includes full-time teachers, substitutes who have worked at least one day this year, full- and part-time staff members, and custodians.

"Felt like we've been on the front lines putting our lives at risk and this is really going to help a lot of us sleep better at night," said Tiffany Robbins.

Robbins is president of the Cherokee County Association of Educators. She said most of the teachers she's heard from are looking forward to the vaccine.

"I have talked to a couple of people who have allergies or are afraid after talking to their doctors saying it's too much of a risk for medical reasons, but most of the people I've talked to are excited," said Robbins.

The district sent a survey to 5,000 employees last month. Half of them said they planned to get vaccinated. The other half either said they would not get vaccinated or did not respond.

As a teacher, Robbins said it will make her feel safer, and feel better knowing she's doing something to keep her students safe too.

"I hope we'll see a significant decrease in our community as a result of this," said Robbins.

School officials didn't know if the educators will get the one- or two-dose vaccine. If it is two doses, they will need to close in-person learning again for a second vaccination drive sometime next month.

