Cherokee County holding first Swim Against Cancer this week

Cherokee County and Swim Across America are teaming up to make a splash with their inaugural "Swim Against Cancer" event, set to take place Sept. 13 at the Cherokee County Aquatic Center.

The event is part of Swim Across America's "Make Waves to Fight Cancer" initiative, which has raised millions for cancer research since 1987. Tom McGerty, the aquatics manager for Cherokee County, has been involved with the organization in the past and saw this as the perfect time to bring the event to the community.

"We’re looking for a lot of donations and swimmers to come out on the 13th," McGerty said.

Funds raised from the Cherokee County swim will support research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Swimmers can choose between a half-mile or one-mile swim, and all skill levels are welcome to participate, either individually or as part of a team.

"We’re looking for anybody with any swim level," McGerty added. "It doesn’t matter how much you raise—just come down and have a good time."

The goal for the event is to raise $3,000, but organizers are hopeful for even more donations to help fund cancer research. Volunteers are also needed to assist with fundraising efforts and event logistics.

The "Cherokee County Swims Against Cancer" event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Those interested in donating can make a one-time contribution or sponsor a swimmer by visiting playcherokee.org.